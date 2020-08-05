(The Center Square) – New York City is following on the heels of state officials by implementing its own initiative to monitor those arriving from states on the travel advisory established by New York, New Jersey and Connecticut.
Mayor Bill de Blasio announced the move Wednesday, which is effective immediately, but there are some differences between what the city is starting and what Gov. Andrew Cuomo put in place last month.
The state’s version levies a fine of $2,000 and only tracks those coming in from airports. Travelers arriving and New Yorkers returning from the states on the advisory, currently featuring 34 states and Puerto Rico, can submit contact information online or complete the form at the airport.
The advisory calls for those coming from the listed states and territories to quarantine for 14 days.
What de Blasio detailed Wednesday includes fines of up to $10,000 and goes beyond the airports. On Thursday, the city’s Test and Tracing Corps will have staffers set up at Penn Station, and the city’s Sheriff’s Office will work with other law enforcement agencies to establish checkpoints at bridges and tunnels.
Even travelers buying tickets online for a local attraction will be asked to complete an online form, Test and Trace Corps Executive Director Ted Long said.
Sheriff Joseph Fucito said the plan isn’t to target out-of-state travelers.
“In fact, what we're looking to do is educate people who have spent time at COVID-19 hot spots, regardless of their residence, when they come into New York, whether they're returning or they're going to be staying here for a period of time,” he said. “The only way to have an effective checkpoint is having a random component to it.”
Long said his team has made more than 86,000 calls and sent 20,000 texts to travelers in the city. Those who don’t respond to texts or calls will get a visit from corps personnel to ensure their well-being.
In return for staying sheltered, the city is offering such services as free food delivery, telephone access to medical personnel and even help with hotel stays.
“These are really critical pieces that we want to do to, in order to educate you and to help you get through that period of time,” Long said.
In addition to explaining the new monitoring program, de Blasio gave more insight into Tuesday’s resignation of former city Health Commissioner Dr. Oxiris Barbot, and his comments made it seem like the departure wasn’t necessarily voluntary.
Shortly after Barbot’s resignation, de Blasio appointed Dr. Dave Chokshi as the city’s new health commissioner.
“Some things just don't work out,” de Blasio said. “Sometimes it's time for a change in leadership, especially as we're getting ready for a whole host of new challenges. And that's the point we got to this weekend. And I think, you know, always the gracious thing to do is to ask someone if they would prefer to do something in terms of a resignation.”