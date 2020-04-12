New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio will speak at 9:30 a.m. to offer updates on the coronavirus outbreak.
WATCH LIVE: New York City Mayor de Blasio update on COVID-19
Trending
-
Cuomo rejects de Blasio's announcement closing NYC schools for rest of year as mayor's 'opinion'
-
New hospitalizations for coronavirus in New York way down in possible early sign that crisis has reached peak
-
Drop in hospitalizations in New York leads Cuomo to speculate about 'plateau' in crisis
-
About 80,000 New York state workers to see pay freeze as result of budget shortfall
-
WATCH LIVE: Gov. Cuomo's daily update on COVID-19 pandemic