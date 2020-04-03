(The Center Square) – New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is set to speak at 11 a.m. today to discuss the latest data and the state's efforts to combat the novel coronavirus outbreak in the state.
WATCH LIVE: Gov. Cuomo's daily update on COVID-19 pandemic
