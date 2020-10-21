(The Center Square) – New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Wednesday changes to both the COVID-19 clusters within the state and the travel policy now that its main regional partners meet the criteria for being on the travel advisory list. However, there was another change related to the coronavirus that he found troublesome.
Cuomo told reporters he first thought of “COVID fatigue” as simply people no longer wishing to wear masks or abide by social distancing or mass gathering requirements. However, now as the health crisis will soon enter its eighth month in the U.S., he said he now see that fatigue is causing other health and societal issues.
“Now you have this overwhelming emotional sense and people are feeling it, and it is worrisome to me. … We see it in the numbers,” he said. “You see it in substance abuse. You see it in domestic violence. You see it in the number of people calling for mental health treatment.”
For most of the last 234 days, Cuomo would end his opening statements saying a phrase that began with “New York tough.” On Wednesday, tough was the last of the qualities he mentioned.
He urged people not just to talk with one another but listen and give people a chance to say more than just a casual response.
“Nobody's fine,” he said. “You can't be going through this and be fine. You can have issues that you feel you're dealing with fine, but nobody can be fine. This is a terrible period.”
On Wednesday, Cuomo announced that 43 states currently meet the criteria for being on the regional travel advisory lists, which calls for a 14-day quarantine period for people coming to New York from one of the states on the list. However, with Connecticut, New Jersey and Pennsylvania now on that list, Cuomo said it would be impossible to enact a 14-day quarantine with those states given how interconnected they are with New York.
Instead, while visitors coming from the other 40 states on the list or residents returning from one of them will still need to adhere to the quarantine, Cuomo said the four regional states are working to discourage “nonessential” travel between the states.
Perhaps not coincidentally, Cuomo said state officials are starting to track a rise in cases along the Pennsylvania state line. He said in most of those areas, people live in one county and work in another.
“We're working to find specific events that triggered it,” he said. “We haven't found them yet. It looks like a more of a widespread, just community spread.”
The governor also announced changes to the cluster policy he announced two weeks ago when the state established. Red zones in Brooklyn and Queens as well as Rockland and Orange counties all have seen decreases in positivity rates over the last couple weeks.
However, only the red zones and orange zones in two Queens clusters will be downgraded to yellow, the least restrictive of the cluster zones.
The state will continue reviewing the clusters on a 10-day review, Cuomo said. To exit out of the red zone, clusters will need to have positivity rates of less than 3 percent in high-population areas and 4 percent in less dense areas.