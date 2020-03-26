(The Center Square) – The state of New York saw 80,334 new claims for unemployment the week ending March 21, dwarfing the 14,272 that the state experienced the prior week, according to the U.S. Department of Labor.
Unemployment claims had been expected to jump as a result of most sectors of the economy shutting down to combat the coronavirus outbreak, leading some businesses that could not afford to pay workers or continue operations to turn to layoffs.
New York’s number of new claims was the 13th highest in the country, at a time when the state has by far the most diagnosed cases of coronavirus in the country. Data from Wednesday showed the state with 30,811, about 10 times more than any other state.
Nationally, Pennsylvania led the way with 378,908 new unemployment claims. Utah had the fewest with just 1,314. The total reported for the nation was about 3.3 million, a record number.
New York is one of a number of states that have waived the one-week waiting period for filing for unemployment for job losses relating to the coronavirus outbreak.