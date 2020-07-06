(The Center Square) – New York tenants and landlords alike are trying to navigate the complex state orders and court guidance on the eviction process as housing courts prepare to hear new cases starting Tuesday.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo originally ordered a blanket eviction moratorium until June 20, but then the Office of Court Administration essentially extended it until July 6. The court guidance said that although landlords could file new eviction cases by mail, they wouldn’t be heard until at least then.
And under Cuomo’s May executive order, some tenants may receive protection from eviction until at least Aug. 20 if they are deemed to be experiencing “financial hardship” related to the COVID-19 crisis or if they qualify for unemployment. But there is confusion among landlords and tenants on how the courts will determine who meets the criteria of suffering “financial hardship” from the pandemic.
Daniella Vega, for example, a 27-year-old freelance artist living in Bushwick, has been struggling to pay her $3,200 per month rent after her two roommates moved out and her income dropped from her clients canceling.
“How do I prove that was directly related to the pandemic?” Vega recently told NY Curbed. “It clearly was, but I have no idea how I’d even prove that. It’s terrifying that no one can tell me.”
A group of housing advocates recently sent a letter to Judge Lawrence Marks, chief administrative judge of the Court State of New York Unified Court System, urging him to delay the opening of housing courts until it’s safe.
“When housing court reopens, some expect at least 50,000 filings immediately, most for nonpayment of rent,” the letter reads. “With many unable to pay rent for Covid-related reasons, neither housing court judges nor our lawyers will be able to resolve many of these disputes, resulting in evictions, displacement, homelessness, senseless exposure to infection, and more difficulty in containing Covid-19.”