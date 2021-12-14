(The Center Square) – The U.S. Supreme Court late Monday decided against blocking a New York mandate that required COVID-19 vaccinations for all health care workers who care for patients.
The nation’s top court turned away two cases that sought an injunction against the order from workers who wanted a religious exemption from the vaccine. However, the decision was not unanimous, as Justices Clarence Thomas, Samuel Alito and Neil Gorsuch said they would have granted the motions.
“These applicants are not ‘anti-vaxxers’ who object to all vaccines,” wrote Gorsuch in a 14-page statement. “Instead, the applicants explain, they cannot receive a COVID–19 vaccine because their religion teaches them to oppose abortion in any form and because each of the currently available vaccines has depended upon abortion-derived fetal cell lines in its production or testing. The applicants acknowledge that many other religious believers feel differently about these matters than they do. But no one questions the sincerity of their religious beliefs.”
On Aug. 16, then-Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced the state’s Department of Health issued a new order requiring health care workers to be vaccinated. However, that order included some exceptions for people seeking exemptions for religious beliefs or medical reasons.
Later in August, after Kathy Hochul took over as governor, the Department of Health removed the religious exemption. That prompted the two lawsuits filed in New York’s federal courts.
In September, a judge in New York’s northern district issued an injunction blocking the order. In that case, 17 health care professionals represented by the Thomas More Society said they would lose their jobs without an exemption.
A similar case was filed in New York’s eastern district, where three workers backed by a group called We the Patriots claimed they would be fired. That case was combined with the northern district case at the appellate level.
Hochul and the state appealed the injunction, and on Oct. 29, a federal appeals court overturned that order, prompting the requests to the Supreme Court.
In a statement, Christopher Ferrara, special counsel with the Thomas More Society, called Gorsuch’s dissent “searing” and said the justice was right to be upset with his colleagues. Since losing their jobs because of the mandate, Ferrara added the workers who are suing are not eligible for unemployment benefits.
“It is astonishing that the Court tolerates this blatant invasion of religious freedom by a bigoted Governor and her health bureaucrats on the pretext of a never-ending ‘emergency’ that morphs as rapidly as the virus itself,” Ferrara said. “And this for the sake of mandatory vaccination with vaccines everyone now knows have failed to prevent transmission of the virus. The word irrational only begins to describe the institutional insanity the Court should have restrained.”
Monday’s decision was the latest by the Supreme Court that upheld vaccine or mask mandates issued by states or the federal government.
With the injunction lifted, the state has been able to enforce the mandate. During a Dec. 2 press conference with New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, Hochul said the state’s health care system now has a fully vaccinated workforce.
“But that resulted in a loss of, literally, thousands of workers that we needed,” the governor said.
Among the steps Hochul has taken to shore up the state’s health care systems has been to deploy National Guard units to serve in short-staffed nursing homes.
The governor went on Twitter on Monday after the Supreme Court’s decision
“Our greatest responsibility is to protect our most vulnerable,” she posted. “Ensuring that the health care workers who care for our loved ones are vaccinated is critical to keeping New Yorkers safe.”
The Supreme Court’s decision does not end either case. Both now will proceed at the district court levels, but they will do so with the state’s order intact.