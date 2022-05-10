(The Center Square) – U.S. Rep. Tom Reed, a Republican who represented Western New York for nearly a dozen years, announced his resignation on the floor of the U.S. House of Representatives Tuesday afternoon.
The former mayor of Corning had previously indicated early last year that he might run for governor in this year's election. However, he opted against any campaign after a New York Magazine article reported accusations of him inappropriately touching a then-25-year-old lobbyist in 2017.
Reed announced his resignation in a one-minute speech on the House floor, saying Tuesday would be his last day. He did not go into specifics as to why he was stepping down.
"I love this institution as it still exemplifies what is best about our government," Reed said. "We are the people's house. While I'm proud that we put people before politics, there's much more to do. I'm leaving to continue that work and hope to have a greater impact on our country."
Punchbowl News reported Reed would take a position at Prime Policy Group in Washington, D.C.
In his final remarks, Reed also focused on the current environment of divisive and extreme politics and cited Abraham Lincoln's "House Divided" speech from 1858.
Reed becomes the second member of New York's congressional delegation to announce his decision to step down this month. Last week, Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul announced U.S. Rep. Antonio Delgado as her new lieutenant governor.
Delgado, a Democrat from Rhinebeck, has yet to officially resign. However, Jennifer Wilson, a spokesperson for the New York State Board of Elections, explained to NEWS 10 in Albany last week how a special election for a congressional seat would occur.
Wilson said Hochul would have 10 days from the resignation to announce a date for a special election. That election would have to come between 70 and 80 days from her announcement. Parties would pick the candidates, although independents could run as well.
Even though there has not been an election called yet, at least one candidate has already announced his intention to run.
Steuben County GOP Chairman Joe Sempolinski tweeted that he was interested in the special election. He previously announced his candidacy for Congress to represent New York's Southern Tier and Finger Lakes regions.
"I've spent my whole career working for the people of this region," Sempolinksi tweeted Tuesday. "There is no one better prepared to take the reins in NY23."
New York is in the middle of redrawing maps for the state's congressional districts after the state Court of Appeals threw out the previously approved maps, claiming they gave Democrats an unfair advantage.
The primary is scheduled for June 28, but the election can be pushed back to August after the court's decision.
The state loses a seat, so when the new Congress convenes next year, New York will have 26 representatives.