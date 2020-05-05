(The Center Square) – New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo called on President Donald Trump to get involved in congressional negotiations surrounding a possible relief bill for state budgets, saying that if a bill does not pass, the president “will have failed, and this nation will suffer.”
Delivering his daily news conference on the coronavirus crisis from New York City, the governor noted that it’s not surprising that negotiations between the Republican-controlled U.S. Senate and the Democratic-controlled House of Representatives have thus far failed to produce a bill that helps states cope with deep revenue losses sustained during the economic shutdown.
To Cuomo, the only solution for the impasse is for Trump to get involved.
“The president, in my opinion, has to be the reasonable one here,” Cuomo said. “He has to be the compromiser. … You cannot ask the Democrats and Nancy Pelosi, Speaker Pelosi, and our Democratic delegation from this state to pass another piece of legislation that doesn’t take into consideration the needs of this state.”
The governor recalled his concerns voiced before the passage of previous coronavirus relief bills, saying that he warned lawmakers from New York not to agree on passage without budget relief for states, only to be assured that such relief would come in the next package. Now that there might not be a next package, he said, New York’s delegation has no choice but to stand firm on any negotiations going forward.
“The congressional Democrats cannot pass a bill that forces them to savage their own states,” he said. “They can’t. So the president is looking at a scenario where he either is reasonable and bridges the gap, or they will not pass any legislation, and then he will have failed, and this nation will suffer.”
He argued that his own track record as governor of New York provided a possible template, pointing to the many years when he had to work with a Republican-controlled state Senate in order to get priorities accomplished.
“I understand the polarization,” Cuomo said. “I dealt with it year after year after year. But we got the job done. We passed a budget on time every year. And that doesn’t happen by playing to the politics. It happens when you rise above the politics.”
The governor also was adamant that any relief funds coming from the federal government to states would not constitute a bailout.
“This state was doing very, very well before coronavirus,” he said. “Lower taxes, highest number of jobs in history. We were doing great. I wasn’t asking for a nickel from the federal government, and we weren’t getting anything from the federal government.”
Meanwhile, he also expressed concern over national death toll projections for the coronavirus outbreak that have risen sharply in recent weeks. He noted that in mid-April, the federal officials were expecting somewhere in the neighborhood of 60,000 American deaths, and the number has since been revised upward to 134,000.
He argued that the primary reason for the revised numbers was states planning to reopen their economies without taking sufficient precautions to prevent a recurrence of widespread coronavirus transmission.
“There’s a cost of staying closed,” he said. “There’s also a cost of reopening quickly. That is the hard truth that we are all dealing with. And let’s be honest about it, and let’s be open about it, and let’s not camouflage the actual terms of the discussion that we’re having. And the question comes back to, ‘how much is a human life worth?”
“That’s the real discussion that no one is admitting openly or freely, but we should,” he added. “To me, I say the cost of a human life – a human life is priceless. Period.”
New York reported another 230 deaths and continues to lead the nation with a cumulative death toll that is nearing 20,000. The total number of hospitalizations in the state continued to decline, however, with 9,600 New Yorkers now requiring inpatient treatment for COVID-19.