(The Center Square) – The war of words between New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and President Donald Trump continued Thursday with both sides taking shots at each other through their favorite news media outlets.
The latest round of salvos started Wednesday evening after reports circulated that the president would hold off federal funding for certain Democratic-run cities, including New York City. The White House released a memo to the Office of Budget and Management where Trump said his administration would not allow federal tax dollars to go to cities “that allow themselves to deteriorate into lawless zones.”
The president noted the spike in shootings in the city, and that both Cuomo and Mayor Bill de Blasio rebuffed his offer to send federal law enforcement personnel to assist in safeguarding the city. As shootings have increased dramatically, Trump noted in the memo that the city cut the police budget by $1 billion and Police Commissioner Dermot Shea did away with plainclothes anti-crime units.
“While violence has surged, arrests have plummeted,” the memo said.
That led Cuomo to call a press teleconference that evening, where he called Trump the worst president ever for New York City and said the president’s hometown considers him to be a clown.
“President Ford said, 'drop dead,'” Cuomo said. “President [Trump] has actively been trying to kill New York City ever since he's been elected.”
By Thursday morning, the president took to Twitter to take a couple swipes at Cuomo and his handling of the COVID-19 crisis.
Cuomo “should get his puppet New York prosecutors, who have been illegally after me and my family for years, to investigate his incompetent handling of the China Virus, and all of the deaths caused by this incompetence. It is at minimum a Nursing Home Scandal - 11,000 DEAD!” Trump posted.
The 11,000 dead figure refers to estimates on the number of COVID deaths that occurred in New York nursing homes after state leaders implemented a controversial policy forcing nursing homes to admit patients with the coronavirus at the onset of the crisis nearly six months ago. The state has claimed the total is closer to 6,000.
Moments after the president tweeted Thursday, Cuomo again was on the phone calling the president an “abysmal failure” over his handling of the coronavirus. He also again laid New York’s failures at the feet of the administration, blaming it for not putting travel restrictions for European travelers quickly enough.
The governor also was skeptical about any kind of vaccine the administration may try to produce as an October surprise for the upcoming election. He said state health officials would look over the protocols and FDA research before the state recommends any vaccine to residents.
Cuomo also called out the president on his claims that he will win the popular vote in New York state, urging him put up a wager if he’s that confident.
Predictit.org, a legal political trading market in the U.S., shows trading heavily favors Democratic nominee Joe Biden to win the largely Democratic state in two months.
“Those who know the president best like him the least,” Cuomo said. “New Yorkers know him. He grew up here. We watched him as tabloid fodder for years. We know him and those who know him, know he's unsuited to be president.”