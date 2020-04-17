A heated argument between President Donald Trump and New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo played out in real-time Friday as the president began to tweet criticism of the governor during his daily coronavirus briefing, leading Cuomo, in turn, to critique the president’s leadership.
As he has frequently during the course of the outbreak, Cuomo devoted part of his briefing to actions he would like to see the federal government take to help states, specifically when it comes to filling in massive budget gaps caused by the economic shutdown and coordinating a significant expansion of testing for infections.
The briefing took a turn when the president sent a pair of tweets, seemingly in response to Cuomo’s remarks.
“Governor Cuomo should spend more time ‘doing’ and less time ‘complaining,’” the president wrote. “Get out there and get the job done. Stop talking! We built you thousands of hospital beds that you didn’t need or use, gave large numbers of Ventilators that you should have had, and helped you with … testing that you should be doing. We have given New York far more money, help and equipment than any other state, by far, & these great men & women who did the job never hear you say thanks. Your numbers are not good. Less talk and more action!”
When made aware of the president’s comments, Cuomo replied: “If he’s sitting home watching TV, maybe he should get up and go to work.”
He then proceeded to address each of the president’s points at length, arguing especially that any steps taken by the state that turned out to be unneeded were only done so because of projections from the federal government.
“If he didn’t really believe 2,500 beds [at the Javits Center in Manhattan] was necessary, I don’t believe the federal government would’ve helped build 2,500 beds,” Cuomo said. “And the number came from a projection from him. Him. See, he should read the reports he issues. The White House coronavirus task force had enormous [numbers], projected in the millions of people.
“The [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention], which is the president, projected in the millions of people,” Cuomo continued. “So the projections were high. They were the president’s projections. So for him to say to anyone, ‘Well you relied on projections, and the projections were wrong,’ – they’re your projections, Mr. President. So, were we foolish for relying on your projections, Mr. President?”
He also dismissed the president’s announcement Thursday of a national plan to reopen the economy, arguing that it was irrelevant because it only reiterated what he and other governors had been saying all along, that individual states would make their own decisions about when each one would return to a more normal footing.
“The only thing he’s doing, let’s be honest: ‘well it’s up to the states to reopen,’” Cuomo said. “By the way, it was always up to the states. What, are you going to grant me what the Constitution gave me before you were born? It’s called the 10th Amendment. I didn’t need the president of the United States to tell me that I’m governor, and I didn’t need the president of the United States to tell me the powers of a state. … Maybe he should’ve read the Constitution before he said he had the power to open the states.”
The president, meanwhile, weighed in again, accusing the governor of overstating what he needed for resources in the state’s battle against the pandemic that has killed about 13,000 New York residents so far.
“Cuomo ridiculously wanted ‘40 thousand Ventilators,’” the president wrote on Twitter. “We gave him a small fraction of that number, and it was plenty. State should have had them in stockpile!”
The governor, for his part, leveled a similar accusation right back at the president.
“I needed a stockpile?” Cuomo said. “Where was your stockpile? Ten thousand ventilators for the nation? That was your stockpile, where your projections, the federal projections said they would need double the hospital capacity of this nation? … Didn’t you read your own CDC projections? Didn’t you read your own coronavirus [task force] projections?”
After accusing the president of wanting to take credit for the steps taken thus far and of abdicating responsibility for hard work that still remains, the governor said that if blame had to be apportioned while the crisis was still ongoing, Trump should look within his own administration.
“[Presidential adviser] Peter Navarro’s memo to the president, which the president said he never read, Peter Navarro says 100 million Americans could be infected, as many as 1 to 2 million souls could be lost,” Cuomo said, citing a memo that was written in February. “So whose projections were wrong? Head of the CDC, Peter Navarro and the head of the White House [coronavirus] task force. Fire them all. That’s what I say. Fire them. You know that show the president did? ‘You’re fired.’ If he wants to fire someone for projections, retake his TV career, those are the three. Documented.”