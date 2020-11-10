(The Center Square) – The leader of the Republicans in New York’s state Assembly has been diagnosed with COVID-19.
Assembly Minority Leader Will Barclay revealed the diagnosis in a statement late Monday, saying he had just taken a test and it came back positive.
Barclay detailed his recent movements in an effort to dispel concerns that he might have infected others.
“In recent days, I have had little to no activity outside of my home, and have not traveled outside the region since returning from a trip to Albany early last week,” he said. “Since the start of the outbreak, I have taken social-distancing guidelines and prevention protocols very seriously, and I encourage others to continue to do so.”
The statement did not share any details about the severity of Barclays illness or when he first experienced symptoms. He did express a positive outlook for a fast recovery.
“I’m optimistic for a quick turnaround in the near future,” he said.
Barclay has served in the Assembly since 2003, representing the 120th District, in the Syracuse area. He became minority leader this year, in January, after former minority leader Brian Kolb stepped down from that role following an arrest for intoxicated driving.
New York state saw the worst of the coronavirus outbreak in the spring, leading the nation in both deaths and diagnosed cases for months. It has since largely gotten the epidemic under control even as cases have surged in the rest of the country. New York had the third-lowest infection rate among U.S. states, according to data released by the state Monday.