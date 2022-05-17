(The Center Square) – Three New Yorkers filed a lawsuit in a Manhattan court on Sunday asking a Supreme Court judge to toss out the maps drawn by lawmakers for the upcoming state Assembly races.
In addition to redrawing the maps, the suit also seeks to move all primary elections set for June 28 to the Aug. 23 date currently set for congressional and state Senate seats.
Earlier this year, an upstate New York judge nullified districts drawn for congressional districts and the state Senate, saying they gave Democrats an unfair advantage. Initially, the same judge also tossed out the new Assembly districts. However, higher courts reinstated the Assembly districts on appeal since the initial lawsuit did not include those seats in their complaint.
The plaintiffs are Paul Nichols, a Democrat from Queens; Gavin Wax, a Manhattan Republican; and Gary Greenberg, a Democrat from New Baltimore.
In the lawsuit, they said state lawmakers drew maps that were “substantially defective” and designed to dampen competition in elections.
The plaintiffs also say there is still time to postpone the June election, redraw Assembly districts and delay the primary. The state could hold all primaries, including statewide races, in August. Or, the lawsuit says a judge could push all primary elections back to Sept. 13.
“Moving the primaries will streamline election administration and reduce voter confusion while giving the Board of Elections additional time to administer constitutional elections,” the lawsuit states.
The lawsuit names New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins, Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie, the state Board of Elections, and the state’s redistricting task force as defendants.
The task force was set up to create nonpartisan districts for state legislative and congressional races. However, it deadlocked after lawmakers rejected the first maps. After the legislature passed its own maps, Hochul signed those into law.
New draft maps have been created for the state Senate and congressional districts, and those maps are expected to be finalized later this week.