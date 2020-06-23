(The Center Square) – Thousands of New Yorkers who were forced out of their offices and sought refuge in other states to avoid the coronavirus pandemic will likely still be subject to New York’s full income tax, and they may even be doubly taxed.
Under New York tax laws, residents who have jobs based in New York but work remotely in another state for convenience must still pay New York income taxes.
And if these residents also happen to live in a state that doesn’t give credit to the taxes they paid to New York, then they would also have to pay taxes to the state they reside in.
Nebraska, Arkansas, Delaware, Connecticut and Pennsylvania have similar convenience tax laws. Only recently, at the beginning of the year, did Connecticut start giving credit to residents who paid New York taxes – until then, Professor Edward Zelinsky told The Wall Street Journal, as someone who lives in Connecticut but teaches tax law at a Manhattan university during half of the day, he was doubly taxed for years.
Tax experts don’t think New York will make a special exemption for New Yorkers who fled the state to avoid the pandemic but still worked their jobs remotely.
Historically, New York is able to be more aggressive at enforcing the convenience rule than other states because it is the only state to require employers to report all of a worker’s compensation.
"Having employers report all compensation is like a neon sign highlighting the best audit prospects," Mary Hevener, an attorney who is a compensation specialist with Morgan, Lewis & Bockius, told the Journal.