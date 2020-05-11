(The Center Square) – When New York’s statewide shutdown order expires at the end of this week, the ground rules for each region to reopen will be set by the Cuomo administration. But many of the decisions about how to act on those guidelines will come from regional and local officials rather than from Albany.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo emphasized repeatedly during his Monday briefing on the coronavirus crisis that once regions begin to move to reopen, a lot of the decisions that take place going forward will be out of his hands.
“The question is now going to shift more toward localities and regions across the state, to make sure they’re in a position to open,” he said during the briefing, which took place in the Rochester suburb of Irondequoit. “And the state will be working in coordination with them.”
The governor offered new details for his administration’s “NY Forward” plan, which succeeds the “NY Pause” branding used for the state's shutdown of most of the economy.
As he has before, Cuomo talked about the seven metrics that each region must meet to begin reopening. The criteria include factors such as testing availability, local infection rates and hospital capacity.
The reopening plan was described in terms that sounded almost like a handoff of responsibility from the state level to the regional level.
“We have abated the worst by what we’ve done, and now we can intelligently turn toward reopening,” Cuomo said. “That’s May 15, that’s this Friday, and local regions all across the state should start to prepare for it, and people as well.”
He said that some regions are virtually already set to reopen, having met the metrics and needing just some logistical factors to be sorted out. Each geographic division of the state will have a “regional control room” that coordinates rolling out the reopening plan and keeping an eye on whether infection rates begin to spike.
Local and regional officials will be empowered to supplement the state’s rules surrounding reopening procedures, Cuomo said.
“This reopening phase is locally driven, regionally driven and regionally designed,” he said. “So the businesses that can open are the businesses that are approved by that region and approved with these conditions. Every business that reopens is going to have to meet certain conditions. The state set a certain number of conditions, local governments may add additional conditions to those businesses and how they open.”
In the meantime, the data relating to the outbreak continued to trend in the right direction in New York. New hospitalizations, total hospitalizations and intubations all declined once again, and the daily death toll was 161, the first time since early in the crisis that it’s been below 200.
“That is just about where we started this horrific situation,” he said. “So May 10, we’re right about where we were on March 19 before we went into the abyss of the COVID virus. … In many ways, from my point of view, we’re on the other side of the mountain.”
The governor described steps that governments have taken to close or reopen the economy as a set of dials that can be turned one way or the other.
“As fast as you can reopen, reopen,” he said. “Just watch the dials.”
And when issues inevitably arise during the reopening, it’ll be up to local officials to address it, he said.
“You will get calls from employees who say, ‘I went back to work, but by the way I’m not comfortable, I don’t think this is appropriate social distancing. I don’t think I’ve been given the appropriate equipment,’” he said. “Regional governments have to be in a position to respond to those.”