(The Center Square) – While the economic affects of COVID-19’s onslaught are already being felt in New York, a just-released report asserts the city already had a bad balance sheet before the pandemic swept through the nation’s largest city.
Truth in Accounting, a nonpartisan think tank, on Tuesday released a revised 2020 city combined taxpayer burden report. The organization had published its annual routine report in January, but refreshed the figures in light of the coronavirus.
According to the organization’s number crunching of the 10 largest cities across the U.S., New York has the second highest taxpayer burden, only trailing Chicago, where Truth in Accounting is based.
The latest numbers set New York’s taxpayer burden at $83,600 – a figure denoting the amount it would cost, per tax contributing property owner, to pay off unfunded debt through state, city, county and other taxing authorities.
In January, Truth in Accounting, placed New York City’s per-taxpayer burden at $63,100.
The latest report comes on the heels of the Federal Reserve’s recent announcement it would buy large cities’ municipal bond debt as one of multiple overtures aimed at stabilizing the economy amid the pandemic.
“The findings of this report show these cities went into the pandemic with bad fiscal health, and they will probably come out of the crisis even worse,” Truth in Accounting representatives said in a news release in relation to the new report.
Sheila Weinberg, CEO of Truth in Accounting, said there is one glaring figure – retiree benefits – that continues to weigh heavily on New York City’s balance sheet.
At the beginning of the year, an actuarial report from the city’s comptroller revealed an increase in unfunded liabilities for other post-employee benefits, or OPEB — a term coined to refer to retiree contributions.
Between 2018 and 2019, unfunded OPEB costs rose $9.3 billion, from $98.5 billion to $107.8 billion in the last fiscal year.
“That is the biggest single thing that has been woefully underfunded,” Weinberg said in an interview with The Center Square. “They’ve just been purchasing the bonds and putting it on the city’s credit card.”
While the Federal Reserve’s offer to purchase municipal bond debt could help in the short term, Weinberg said New York City will find itself in the same situation of mounting debt if the practice continues into the future.
“Why should a future taxpayer be responsible for purchasing a retiree’s health care?” Weinberg said.
Mayor Bill de Blasio has spoken about the city’s finances – and the need for federal relief – in recent weeks during his regular news conferences and media appearances in response to the coronavirus and its impact on the city’s economy.
In a May 6 appearance on CNN, de Blasio said federal stimulus funding is essential in helping the city pay for its most critical services.
“How are we going to pay for all the basic services we need? All the people who have been the heroes of this crisis — police, fire, EMT, paramedic, health care workers, educators?” de Blasio said. “There’s no money. That’s where the federal stimulus is the key.”
In a recent press briefing, in response to the city’s forthcoming June budget, de Blasio said federal stimulus funding “would get us out of this mess.”
“That’s what every city and state that’s suffering deserves – stimulus funding that makes us whole, that replaces all the lost revenue, that allows us to retain our full workforce, ensure that public services are being provided – basic services, so we can get on with a restart and recovery,” de Blasio said.