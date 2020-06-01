(The Center Square) – As New York City faces its most severe budget crisis ever, lawmakers continue to debate its pandemic agenda.
While some progressive Democrats are arguing for higher income taxes for the wealthiest, Nicole Gelinas, senior fellow at the Manhattan Institute and a contributing editor of City Journal, told The Center Square that many of the highest earners have already fled the city to their second homes elsewhere.
“We don't need one more reason for them not to come back,” Gelinas said. “It's a real tough sell: come back to New York City, pay even higher taxes than the existing combined 13 percent existing levy for top earners, sit in an apartment – even a large one – with no cultural events to attend and overcrowded public parks.”
Gelinas said that raising the tax is also impractical right now when it would only raise “a couple billion when we're looking at indefinite multi-billion-dollar deficits.”
“Of the nearly $67 billion in tax revenues that the city had expected to take in for the upcoming fiscal year, which starts July 1st, New York City is likely to lose at least 20 percent, or $14 billion,” Gelinas said. “Its sales-tax and income-tax collections are likely to be down by double digits, and its property tax – about half the city's annual tax revenues – is imperiled in the long term by a lower demand for real estate.”
State Sen. Betty Little, R-Queensbury, recently told The Lockport Union-Sun & Journal that helping small businesses should be at the top of the agenda.
Gelinas elaborated further on what lawmakers should be prioritizing in their agenda.
“The city needs a hard wage freeze on all employees, temporary furloughs for people who can't do their jobs right now, to transfer them to the federal safety net and save cash, a hard executive salary cap of $200,000, pore through all of the 30,000 jobs, mostly administrative, added over the past seven years to see what is absolutely essential, cancel the $1.5 billion retro pay bonus due to employees in October, then draw up a menu of essential services, including crucial taxpayer amenities such as public parks, for the federal government to help fund,” Gelinas said.