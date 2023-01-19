(The Center Square) — The U.S. Supreme Court has declined to take up a lawsuit by New York gun dealers challenging the state's recently approved gun control measures.
The lawsuit filed by 10 gun shop owners alleges a series of firearm control measures approved by the state last year violate the Second Amendment by creating a "de facto ban" on carrying firearms in public, and preempted by federal law.
"The new laws treat state-licensed dealers in firearms as if they are a highly selective group inherently suspect of criminal activities," attorneys for the plaintiffs wrote in the 116-page complaint.
But on Wednesday, Justice Sonia Sotomayor rejected the plaintiff's motion for an injunction without comment, per the high court's practice.
Attorneys for New York Attorney General Letitia James had argued the lawsuit "lacks merit" and said blocking the state's gun control measures from going into effect is "not in the public's interest."
"It would halt the implementation and enforcement of the record keeping, security, and training requirements," they wrote in a 27-page legal brief. "It would cause confusion for county-level administrators and dealers who have been preparing to comply with these laws since they were passed in June and July 2022."
The AG's office said granting the injunction also would "put the public at risk" by preventing law enforcement from cracking down on illegal firearm sales.
"An injunction would delay implementation of gun store security requirements that protect against the theft of firearms and license requirements for semi-automatic rifles that help prevent the harmful use of these lethal weapons," they wrote. "Likewise, law enforcement efforts to combat gun crime would suffer without state databases to track the sale of firearms and ammunition."
A request for a preliminary injunction was rejected by a U.S. District Court judge, and a three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit also refused to grant an injunction.
The plaintiff had challenged New York’s latest gun control law, approved in June, which tightened firearm licensing and sales rules to make it harder to purchase a gun. It also defined private properties as “restricted” areas where carrying a gun is illegal without the property owner’s permission.
But plaintiffs in the lawsuit alleged that the state's new rules were a "de facto ban" on the fundamental, individual right to bear arms in public virtually everywhere."
Last year, the Supreme Court's landmark decision in the N.Y. State Rifle and Pistol Association v. Bruen case struck down a New York law requiring applicants to show “proper cause” to get a permit to carry a firearm.
The court's conservative majority affirmed the constitutional right to carry firearms in public places for self-defense, which has prompted reviews of firearm licensing laws in New Jersey and other states that heavily restrict gun ownership.
But the ruling prompted New York and other Democrat-led states to tighten their gun laws to further restrict firearm carrying, which spurred other legal challenges from Second Amendment groups.