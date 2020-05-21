(The Center Square) – Summer school classes in New York state will be required to use distance-learning techniques this year as the Cuomo administration has determined it’s not yet safe to resume in-person classes.
School districts can expect to receive guidelines from the state in June that lay out expectations for their reopening plans. Those plans will need to be submitted to the state in July and will need state approval for schools to actually open to students in September.
“In terms of opening up school for the fall, it's still too early to make that determination,” Gov. Andrew Cuomo said during his Thursday briefing. “We want to get more information on this inflammatory syndrome. We also want to see how the development for treatment or vaccine proceeds.”
The inflammatory syndrome the governor referenced is a condition that has affected more than 100 young people in the state who didn’t necessarily follow the normal course of a coronavirus infection.
The course of the condition has been compared to Kawasaki disease or toxic shock syndrome and has led to a handful of deaths in the state.
“I've said this from the start, this did not present as a [COVID-19] situation, because it's not respiratory, and we were told early on that children are not affected by COVID,” the governor said. “And that was one of the pieces of news that actually reduced anxiety early on. We're now starting to see that children who test positive for COVID or test positive for COVID antibodies are developing these inflammatory symptoms. Inflammation of the blood vessels, inflammation of the heart, and it's quite serious.”
On the reopening front, Cuomo announced that businesses still reeling from the impact of the economic shutdown that is only now beginning to lift across most of the state will get an additional delay on the requirement to pay sales taxes to the state. The forbearance had been pushed from March 20 to May 19; that deadline has been pushed back again to June 22.
“Small businesses are struggling,” Cuomo said. “The numbers of small businesses that they're projecting may not come back are really staggering. We're trying to do everything we can on a state level. I hope the federal government passes an additional small business relief program, but we are extending the sales tax filing.”
Seven of the state’s 10 regions have been approved to begin reopening, and state-controlled beaches will be open this weekend for Memorial Day. In the past week, Cuomo has suggested that as activity increases, a corresponding increase in infection rate was inevitable, but he tempered that expectation Thursday.
“More people are coming out,” he said. “That does not necessarily equate to an increase in the number of cases. It does not have to be that increased activity means more cases. It tends to be true, but it doesn't have to be true. You can have more activity, and if people take the right precautions, you don't necessarily need to see a rise in the number of cases. None of this is preordained.”
The governor revealed that another 105 New Yorkers had died from COVID-19, bringing the state's total death toll to 23,083.