(The Center Square) – A report published Wednesday by WalletHub found New York was the state struggling the least when hiring new workers.
The report looked at two data sets for all 50 states and the District of Columbia from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the most recent job openings rate – August – and the 12-month job openings rate.
In August, New York’s 5% job openings rate was second-best in the country, tied with Indiana and Missouri. Only Michigan’s 4.6% rate was lower. For the past 12 months, New York again was second lowest at 5.8%, trailing only the District of Columbia at 5.7%.
On the other end of the spectrum was Alaska. Businesses there were struggling the most to hire workers, according to the study. Its August job openings rate was 11.9%, and the 12-month rate was 9.8%.
Neighboring New Jersey came in as the sixth-least struggling state, with August and 12-month rates of 5.5% and 6.3%, respectively. Connecticut was 12 places behind New York, with rates of 6.4% and 6.2%.
Pennsylvania ranked 13 spots behind New York with rates of 5.8% and 6.9%.
New York’s other neighbors placed among the top 10 states with the most struggles. Vermont finished eighth overall with rates of 7.1% and 7.7%, while Massachusetts was ninth with scores of 7% for August and 7.7% for the last 12 months.
Anthony K. Farina, a distinguished lecturer and director of business consulting for the Zicklin School of Business at the City University of New York’s (CUNY) Baruch College, said there are several reasons why people are leaving their jobs. Those include work-life balance issues and people wanting more control over their careers.
“For employers willing to be competitive and negotiable about compensation and working conditions, they will attract the talent they need,” he said. “Those stuck in the old way of doing things will find it challenging to fill jobs. Again, the ‘worker’ feels they are in control and for as long as that attitude prevails, companies must adjust their strategies to attract, hire and retain outstanding talent.”
Stephanie Luce, a CUNY professor at the School of Labor and Urban Studies and a sociology professor at the CUNY Graduate Center, said people dying or suffering long-term ailments from COVID-19 have also helped to tighten the labor market.
Some people have decided to leave what she called “bad jobs,” which include jobs with low pay, odd schedules, zero benefits and no chance for career advancement.
“Thanks to higher wages, the child care tax credit, and other help, some workers were able to pay off some debt and get a bit ahead,” Luce said. “This allowed some workers more flexibility to cut back on second jobs, or for a parent to stay home with children.”