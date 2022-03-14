(The Center Square) – According to a published report, the state of New York and Erie County are willing to put up what would be a record amount of public funding to keep the Buffalo Bills.
The New York Post reported Friday that the state and home county to Buffalo would contribute close to $1 billion toward a new stadium for the NFL franchise. According to the Post, the nearly 10-figure sum would be a record amount of public funding for an American sports stadium.
Representatives for both Pegula Sports Entertainment, the team’s owner, and the Hochul administration told the paper that negotiations were still ongoing.
A message to Gov. Kathy Hochul’s office was not immediately returned. Hochul is a Buffalo native.
The Bills play in one of the smallest markets for a professional sports team. In addition, Highmark Stadium in the Buffalo suburb of Orchard Park is the fourth-oldest stadium in the league.
Previous media reports indicate the team would consider moving if a deal was not made.
The Post’s report also indicates that the state’s portion of the deal would be part of the upcoming fiscal year budget, which lawmakers will need to approve by the end of the month.
Last November, Empire State Development, New York’s economic development agency, released a report indicating a new stadium would be a better alternative than renovating Highmark Stadium.
While the $862 million price tag for renovations was roughly $500 million cheaper than the new facility, the report stated the renovations would only be good for about 15 years, while a new stadium would be expected to last for 30 years or more.
In addition, the report found that building the new venue in Orchard Park would cost $350 million less than building it in downtown Buffalo.
It’s expected that the new stadium would be an open-air facility instead of a domed or retractable roof venue. The state’s report also expects the new facility to hold at least 60,000, with up to 6,000 of those being higher-priced club-level seats. The state also expects the stadium to have 60 private suites and 60 more boxes for high-end ticket buyers.