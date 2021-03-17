(The Center Square) – New York Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie fired back Wednesday at a New York Post article that insinuated he would request women accusing Gov. Andrew Cuomo of sexual harassment that they would need to testify under oath.
In responding, though, Heastie himself caught heat from one of Cuomo’s accusers, who said the Bronx Democrat suffered from a “lack of leadership.”
Heastie claimed in a series of tweets that those who would have to testify under oath would be individuals tied to either the nursing home portion of the investigation or concerns about the safety and integrity of the Gov. Mario Cuomo/Tappan Zee Bridge.
The Post story cites an article from Yahoo! News, which was based on a four-hour teleconference last week with the Democratic Assembly caucus. During that session, the Yahoo! story claims Heastie said he would come up with a plan best for Assembly Democrats.
“Everybody might not love it, everybody may not like it, but I try to get us to a comfortable place that protects the integrity of this house,” Heastie said, according to audio obtained by Yahoo!
On Wednesday morning, Heastie and Assembly Judiciary Chair Charles Lavine issued a statement that the Assembly has retained the law firm of Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP to lead an investigation into possible impeachment proceedings against Cuomo.
That investigation is the latest facing the embattled governor. Attorney General Letitia James has appointed outside counsel to conduct an independent review of the sexual harassment allegations, and federal authorities are looking into claims the governor’s administration did not properly record COVID-19 deaths attributable to nursing homes.
Heastie’s statement said three members from the firm would work with the Judiciary Committee and pursue evidence to determine if any impeachable offenses occurred.
“I have the utmost faith that Assemblymember Lavine and our Judiciary Committee will conduct a full and fair investigation,” Heastie said. “Hiring Davis Polk will give the Committee the experience, independence and resources needed to handle this important investigation in a thorough and expeditious manner.”
That statement came about a half hour after the Speaker slammed the Post for its reporting on last week’s call. In a tweet, he called the Post’s reporting “false and completely outrageous.”
That, in turn, prompted Lindsey Boylan is to criticize the legislative leader, saying the only thing outrageous was his conduct in response. Boylan late last month detailed her accusation against Cuomo in a post on Medium.com, and her story led to others who have come forward.
“In case you are someone who needs to be brought up to speed about @CarlHeastie reaction to pervasive sexual harassment by our governor - he worries these allegations could fall on him too and that’s informing his response,” Boylan tweeted.