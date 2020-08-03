(The Center Square) – Gov. Andrew Cuomo reminded local officials once again on Monday that he’ll be the one to determine if schools across New York reopen, but even then, it will be other stakeholders making the call as well.
“You need the parents to be comfortable,” the governor told reporters. “You need the teachers to be comfortable. You need the children to show up at school, and there's going to have to be a discussion. You look at some of these plans, they're indecipherable. Even if you can understand the plan, they raise questions, and parents are going to need to talk it through. I encourage every school district: Set up a discussion room now, start explaining to the parents now.”
Friday was the deadline for school districts to submit their plans for reopening. Cuomo said he’ll make determinations this week as schools need time if they’re reopening in about a month.
The talk of schools reopening is just one of several points of contention between the Cuomo Administration and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio’s office. The city submitted its plan to the governor’s office on Friday afternoon after de Blasio devoted much of his Friday morning news conference going over details.
State leaders appeared to be less than impressed. According to the New York Post, one Cuomo administration senior official savaged the plan as more like an outline. At 32 pages, SUNY Empire State College President Jim Malatras said the document for the school district with 1.1 million is not nearly as detailed as ones for Albany and Yonkers, which have only a fraction of the student base.
Cuomo said he didn’t know Monday if he’d ask de Blasio for a more-detailed plan, which he said he hasn’t seen personally, but he did say that districts with multiple schools must submit a plan that provides details about each.
“I don't even think the plan speaks to PS 109, and that's what the teachers, what the parents are going to want to talk about is PS 109,” the governor said.
The mayor has touted the city plan as based on the feedback it received from 400,000 parents, three-quarters of which he has said want their children to return to classroom education.
When asked if he was tired of the potshots from the governor, de Blasio on Monday gave a wry smile.
“I am past the point of irritation,” the mayor said. “I just focus on the work, and I focus on what I need to do for my fellow New Yorkers.”
De Blasio added that the plan had been worked on for month with labor representatives giving input. Even at 32 pages, less than half what Yonkers and Albany submitted, de Blasio called it “the most extensive approach” in the U.S. regarding how it protects health and safety.
He added that he would provide more detail on each of the city’s 1,800 schools.
“We provide a very clear roadmap to the state, and we're going to keep providing a lot of additional information,” de Blasio added.