(The Center Square) – Despite Gov. Andrew Cuomo's attempts to create a new, unified coronavirus contact tracing software program, some county officials in upstate New York are opting out of it in favor of their own tested systems.
Saratoga County, for example, recently opted out of using the contact tracing software developed by CommCare, a company retained by the state.
“The system that we have in place better suits our needs," Catherine Duncan, the county's public health director, said in a statement.
Contact tracing is the difficult task of finding people who may have been exposed to the coronavirus through a known carrier and then testing and isolating the positives. But many county officials have said the state’s new software program is glitchy or unreliable.
"CommCare does not seem to be ready to operate with efficiency and accuracy,” Maryfran Wachunas, Rensselaer County's public health director, said in an email to the State Department of Health. “The surveillance of communicable diseases and contact tracing are too important and vital to the safety of our residents to have a system that could cause harm if it does not run properly."
Although many counties have had their own contact tracing methods for other diseases, Cuomo said in a briefing April 22 that he would start an unprecedented effort to build an army of tracers. But Chautauqua County – which has a large Amish community that doesn’t use phones – is not participating in the state’s program because the army of callers would have a difficult time reaching Amish families.
“CommCare was not designed to do disease investigation, and we’re trying to implement ... a new means of contact tracing in the midst of a pandemic," Paul M. Wendel, the Chautauqua County executive, told The Times Union of Albany. "And quite frankly, our staff has been doing an exemplary job of contact tracing."