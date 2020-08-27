(The Center Square) – It’s been nearly half a year since the first coronavirus case was reported in New York, and state officials are keeping close watch on the western portion of the state as it appears the number of COVID-19 cases in the region are on the rise.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo mentioned on Monday that his office was becoming concerned with what they were seeing around the Buffalo area. Wednesday’s test results from the region showed a 2 percent positivity rate for the area, the first time the area hit that mark since July 13, according to state data.
It’s not a red flag situation yet, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Thursday, but the state is taking extra steps to prevent that from happening. That includes sending in a “SWAT Team” to staff eight new testing sites in the region and provide same-day results. Three of those will be in Buffalo and the rest will set up in Niagara Falls, Lockport, Williamsville, West Seneca and Dunkirk.
“We have a caution flag out, and we're going to fly it a little higher today,” the governor said.
State officials have already tracked 53 cases in Chautauqua County, located between Buffalo and Erie, Pa., to food processing plant in the community, said Gareth Rhodes, who serves on Cuomo’s COVID-19 task force. There’s also been growth through community spread.
The rapid testing capabilities will give state officials a snapshot of what’s happening in the region, Cuomo said.
“Depending on what we see, we’ll act accordingly,” he added.
So far, what’s happening in western New York is staying in western New York. The statewide positivity rate was 0.9 percent for Wednesday, the state announced. That’s the 20th consecutive day the rate has stayed below 1 percent.
Thursday marked day 180 of the COVID-19 crisis, by the state's reckoning.
Officials also have plans in place to keep colleges across the state from becoming hot spots as they start reopening.
Cuomo announced that if any college reports 100 cases or has a COVID-19 caseload equal to 5 percent of more of the college’s population, then they must shut down in-person instruction and switch to remote education for at least two weeks. The population figure includes both students and faculty.
“When you have large congregations of people, anticipate a cluster,” the governor said. “We know that. Also, that's what we're seeing. You see it around the country. Be prepared for it, get ahead of it.”
If a college must switch to remote instruction temporarily, students living on campus will be able to stay in their dorms, Cuomo said