(The Center Square) – Andrew Cuomo didn’t just lose his job this week. The disgraced ex-New York governor also lost his Emmy Award.
The International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences issued a statement saying it had stripped Cuomo of the special award the organization bestowed upon him last year. The organization noted the independent investigation into sexual harassment claims against him and his resignation in the wake of the report as the reason.
“His name and any reference to his receiving the award will be eliminated from International Academy materials going forward,” the group said.
Last November, Cuomo received the International Emmy Founders Award for the televised COVID-19 briefings he held daily for more than three months straight, beginning on March 2, 2020.
“The Governor’s 111 daily briefings worked so well because he effectively created television shows, with characters, plot lines, and stories of success and failure,” International Academy President and CEO Bruce L. Paisner said in a statement last fall. “People around the world tuned in to find out what was going on, and New York tough became a symbol of the determination to fight back.”
Less than a month after that, former staffer Lindsey Boylan began tweeting her allegations of harassment and a “toxic” workplace. Those claims eventually led to more women coming forward and the independent investigation into those claims.
Seeing Cuomo get stripped publicly of an award was a coup de grace for many of the governor’s critics and former opponents. Many of them have not held back in their comments since he announced his resignation two weeks ago.
“The difference between me and Andrew Cuomo? Neither of us is governor, but I still have my Emmy(s),” tweeted actress Cynthia Nixon, who ran an unsuccessful Democratic primary campaign against him in 2018.
The International Emmy Awards is a sister awards program to the Primetime Emmy Awards, which the Television Academy offers, and the Daytime and News Emmy awards are offered by the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences.