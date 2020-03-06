The New York Senate passed a package of nine bills that senators say will help the struggling agriculture industry.
Five of the bills are sponsored by Sen. Jen Metzger, chairman of the Agriculture Committee.
“As chair of the Agriculture Committee and representative of a district with many hundreds of small and mid-sized family farms, I recognize the vital importance of agriculture to our economy, our rural communities, and our long-term food security, and this package of legislation will help address the very real challenges facing New York’s farms,” Metzger said in a statement.
The Metzger-sponsored legislation:
• One bill would increase the Farm Workforce Retention Credit by $200 to $800 per year by the tax year 2021. Metzger is also proposing the credit amount remain at $1,200 for 2022 permanently. The bill has been assigned to the State Assembly’s Ways and Means Committee.
• S.5822A would increase the number of farmers markets in state and local parks. The bill has been assigned to the Tourism, Parks, Arts and Sports Development Committee in the New York State Assembly.
• Metzger wants to create a hotline to give farmers more information on how they can establish and expand their business. Some of the information would include agricultural research, marketing and grant opportunities. Cornell University would help establish a toll-free number. The bill is in the State Assembly’s Ways and Means Committee.
• S.5437 would define agricultural custom operator and give them the same protections as farmers located in agricultural districts. The bill is currently in the State Assembly’s Agriculture Committee.
• Also in the Assembly’s Agriculture Committee is The Farm Product Holiday Promotions bill. This bill, sponsored by Metzger, would allow the Department of Agriculture and Markets to help agriculture-related businesses promote their holiday-related products.
Other agriculture bills passed by the Senate include:
• A bill sponsored by Sen. James Skoufis to allow special spirit manufacturers to obtain a temporary, 24-hour permit. The bill is in the Economic Development Committee of the State Assembly.
• Sen. Rachel May sponsored a bill that would establish the Young Farmer Apprentice Program for students. The bill is in the State Assembly’s Education Committee.
• Farmers markets would be established or expanded if a bill sponsored by Sen. Tim Kennedy passes. The bill is now in the Assembly’s Agriculture Committee.
• A bill sponsored by Sen. Rachel May would create the New York Farm School and School Garden Fund. The fund would give New York Schools resources to create gardening programs and purchase equipment.