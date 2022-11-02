(The Center Square) – Two weeks after getting a call from New York’s senior U.S. senator, a British company that produces equipment needed to make semiconductors announced plans Wednesday to build a $319 million facility in the western part of the state.
Edwards Vacuum plans to construct a 240,000-square-foot plant at the Western New York Science & Technology Advanced Manufacturing Park in Genesee County, located between Buffalo and Rochester. It’s expected to create 600 jobs, according to a release from Gov. Kathy Hochul’s office.
The new facility will make dry pump technology considered essential equipment for producing the environment chip makers need in their facilities.
The company is the latest business in the semiconductor industry to pick New York for a new facility. Last month, Micron Technology picked the state for a megaproject that could lead to a $100 billion investment and 9,000 direct new jobs. That development came on the heels of legislation passed in Washington that incentivizes chip makers to bring manufacturing jobs back to the U.S.
New York has also passed legislation to entice companies.
“Against a backdrop of growing demand, clearly showing a greater need for investment in manufacturing capabilities that are located close to our customers, we continue to commit significant investment in our operational footprint,” said Kate Wilson, president of Edwards’ semiconductor division. “This is critical to ensure we retain our position as the vacuum and abatement partner of choice to the global semiconductor industry.”
Empire State Development, New York’s economic development authority, has approved up to $21 million in tax credits for the project. The New York Power Authority Board of Trustees is also expected to consider Edwards’ application for low-cost power at an as-yet unscheduled public hearing.
“Attracting supply chain partners in the semiconductor industry is key to building a stronger ecosystem in New York State,” Empire State Development President and CEO Hope Knight said. “Edwards Vacuum’s choice of STAMP for its new facility further cements New York state as a leader in the semiconductor industry.”
Edwards already has a facility in Sanborn, located in Niagara County. On Oct. 19, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said he reached out to Edwards Vacuum President Geert Follens and pitched New York as a location to relocate jobs.
“I told Edwards Vacuum’s top brass last month there was no better site than STAMP to locate a new plant, and I’m glad they heeded my call,” Schumer said. “With my CHIPS and Science Act as the lightning rod, we are now seeing energy flow into Upstate’s manufacturing sector like never before, and this investment will further cement that the future of microchips will be built with American-made products crafted by New York workers."