(The Center Square) – Election officials in New York say they are ready to work with the judicial system to “quickly develop” a new election calendar in the wake of the state Court of Appeals ruling Wednesday that struck down newly drawn maps for the state Senate and congressional districts.
However, any changes made would likely only impact races for those offices.
“We do not foresee the June 28 primary changing for our statewide offices, the State Assembly, judicial delegates and alternates and any local offices that are scheduled to be on the primary ballot,” said John Conklin, the director of public information for the New York State Board of Elections.
The Court of Appeals advised that the primary for state Senate and U.S. House seats could be pushed back to August to create new districts that better reflect the balance between Democrats and Republicans. A Carnegie Mellon University fellow will work with the court on the 26 House seats.
New York’s courts throwing out legislative maps isn’t the only election issue facing the state. There’s also the topic of former Lt. Gov. Brian Benjamin, who resigned earlier this month after being indicted on federal bribery charges. Despite his resignation, he still is likely to appear on the June 28 Democratic primary ballot.
Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul has made inroads with legislative leaders about making changes to state law that expand why a candidate could be dropped from the ballot. However, while Democrats control both chambers, there are some concerns.
“I really, really have difficulty changing things in the middle of the process, whatever that process is,” Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins, D-Yonkers, told WCNY Radio’s Capitol Newsroom on Wednesday. Still, she added that she would discuss the topic with the caucus.
Lawmakers on both sides see the need for some reform on the matter. While typically gubernatorial candidates pick running mates for lieutenant governor, they run separately in the primaries, with each winner becoming that party’s ticket for the November election. There have been cases where incompatible candidates served on the same ticket.
Still, any move at this juncture could face scrutiny from voters. Hochul’s Democratic primary opponents and Republicans running for the state’s top office have panned Hochul for trying to get a second chance.
Republican legislators also say their Democratic colleagues could face repercussions if they helped Hochul at the polls.
“For the past year, Albany has been the corruption capital of the country, and Democrats have sat idly by enabling this bad behavior," Senate Minority Leader Rob Ortt, R-North Tonawanda, said in a statement. "Any senator who supports this corrupt scheme will be held accountable by the voters of New York this November.”