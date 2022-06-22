(The Center Square) – A report issued last week by the New York State Department of Financial Services shows a record number of residents took advantage of the state’s paid family leave program last year.
While the state touts the program as an important initiative, members of the business community have expressed concerns about its scope, which far exceeds what the federal government requires.
The program is based on a law passed by the legislature in 2016. Under the law, more than 7.5 million workers pay into the program that provides up to 12 weeks of paid leave for various reasons. The most popular is to welcome a newborn or newly adopted or fostered child or to tend to a seriously ill family member.
In 2021, more than 146,700 New Yorkers took paid leave. They averaged 7.7 weeks off and received on average $5,687. While women accounted for more than 61 percent of workers who took leave, the state noted that a record number of men also took leave last year.
“No one should have to choose between caring for a loved one and a paycheck, and today’s findings demonstrate how critical paid family leave is, especially for working-class New Yorkers,” Gov. Kathy Hochul said.
The program launched in 2018; more than 543,000 claims have been filed.
Since workers pay for the program out of their paychecks, businesses have no direct cost. However, National Federation of Independent Business New York State Director Ashley Ranslow told The Center Square the law still impacts employers in the state, especially small businesses.
For starters, federal law requires all companies with at least 50 employees in 20 or more workweeks to allow workers, with some conditions, up to 12 weeks of unpaid leave and still retain their job. The New York law has no threshold, meaning businesses with fewer than 50 workers can be impacted.
Ranslow said small businesses pay for family leave differently. They may need to find and hire a temporary worker or pay overtime to another employee to fill the role.
“So, you may still be incurring costs, not necessarily directly as in through taxes to fund this program, but through other business expenses to ensure that your business operations are interrupted,” Ranslow said.
Starting in January, New York’s family leave law will expand to allow workers to take paid leave to care for a sibling. Hochul signed that bill into law last year.
Ranslow said NFIB opposed the expansion because it would expose small businesses to even more indirect costs. She also noted that the costs to workers have continued to go up yearly, leading to another major concern.
“Does it get to a point where New York starts looking at taxing employers as well? When to which we would strongly oppose that because employers are taxed far and above other small businesses across the country,” Ranslow said. “You know, we’re already paying the highest taxes on property, on income, on sales, and they certainly can’t incur any more costs.”