(The Center Square) – Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer recently urged his Republican colleagues to pass the Heroes Act, a relief package passed by the House last month that would provide a total of $175 billion of relief for homeowners and renters.
"The rent is due, the utility bills are due too, and so many New York families are unable to make their payments,” Schumer, D-N.Y., said at a recent news conference in Manhattan.
Schumer said the Heroes Act would provide $100 billion in rent relief to the nearly 5.4 million renters in New York. The package would also provide $75 billion in aid to homeowners who are struggling with mortgage payments and housing costs.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is still hesitant about scheduling a vote on the Heroes Act because he says he wants to analyze the financial impact of the CARES Act first.
Although the CARES Act, signed by President Donald Trump on March 27, contains a 120-day moratorium on evictions, Schumer said many renters, many of whom lost their jobs during the pandemic, will struggle to pay three-months of rent when the moratorium ends.
“We need action on this now, before June 30,” Schumer said.
Meanwhile, the American Federation of Teachers recently launched a $1 million ad campaign urging the Senate to approve the $3 trillion package of legislation.
“If the HEROES Act fails to pass, and states and schools don’t get the support they need to reopen safely, then they’ll stay shut and the economy will stall — it’s that simple,” Randi Weingarten, the federation's president, said in a statement.