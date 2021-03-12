(The Center Square) – The litany of public officials calling on New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo to step down over accusations of sexual harassment and inappropriate behavior became even longer Friday evening as the state’s U.S. senators called for his resignation.
U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, in a joint statement, said that their fellow Democrat needed to step aside.
“Confronting and overcoming the Covid crisis requires sure and steady leadership,” they said in the statement. “We commend the brave actions of the individuals who have come forward with serious allegations of abuse and misconduct. Due to multiple, credible sexual harassment and misconduct allegations, it is clear that Governor Cuomo has lost the confidence of his governing partners and the people of New York.
“Governor Cuomo should resign,” they concluded.
Gillibrand’s reluctance before Friday to call for Cuomo’s resignation had drawn questions from some observers given her key role in the downfall of former U.S. Sen. Al Franken of Minnesota. Her call for Franken to step down was seen by many as the turning point that led to his resignation in 2018 over sexual misconduct allegations.
Schumer, meanwhile, as the leader of the majority Democrats in the U.S. Senate, has been seen in recent months as the sole figure capable of challenging Cuomo’s long-standing status as the most powerful politician in the state.
The senators were joined in condemning Cuomo on Friday evening by Comptroller Tom DiNapoli, who issued a brief statement on Twitter.
“These allegations are extremely disturbing and are impairing Governor Cuomo’s ability to lead, as our state struggles through a crisis and must make critical budget decisions,” DiNapoli wrote. “It is time for him to step down.”
Earlier Friday, Cuomo was adamant that he had no intention of resigning, arguing that those who called for him to exit were merely playing politics. He described himself as a victim of “cancel culture.”
President Joe Biden has thus far declined to weigh in on the accusations against Cuomo, saying only through a spokesperson that the ongoing investigation being overseen by Attorney General Letitia James should be allowed to play out.