(The Center Square) – The village of Scarsdale has been home to celebrities such as Yoko Ono, the wife of Beatle John Lennon, and Liza Minnelli, who attended Scarsdale High School while living with her mother Judy Garland.
The community the district serves is just over 20 miles from Manhattan and among the wealthiest in the country. The median listing of home prices was $1.2 million in 2022, according to Realtor.com. In September, a five-bedroom, 5.5 bath, rental home asked $15,900-a-month for rent.
The U.S. Census reported the median household income in Scarsdale in 2020 was more than $250,000.
With those demographics, the school district has made online lists for having the most highly-paid teachers in the United States.
The average gross pay for teachers at Scarsdale Public Schools was $140,044 in 2021-22, according to salary data released by the district.
The district's teachers are among the highest paid in the country due to extra pay they make by taking on extra responsibilities.
The teachers' contract has a 2021-22 pay scale that tops out at $157,595. A teacher in the district with a master's degree and 10 years of experience would have a base salary of $104,058.
One employee identified as a "teacher" by the district in the salary records made $205,521 in 2021-22. The district's website stated he did have classroom responsibilities, but he also took on numerous optional duties.
That $205,521-a-year teacher pay was enhanced by coaching two school sports teams, being a department chairman and working as an after-school coordinator. The teachers' contract states the district will pay a range of $5,000 to $12,750 to coach a sport and an extra $8,000 to $13,500 for being a department chairman. The contract pays up to an additional $5,388 for the after-school duties.
The national average for teachers' salaries was $65,293 in 2020-21. The average teacher salary in the state of New York was $90,222 in 2020-21, the highest in the country, according to the National Education Association.
The district has 4,546 students and 500 full-time employees, including 453 teachers, or about one teacher for every 10 students. The district's total budget was $173.3 million in 2022-23.