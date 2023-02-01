(The Center Square) — Embattled New York congressman George Santos is recusing himself from serving on House committees amid the controversy over his falsehoods.
In a statement, Santos said he submitted a request to House Speaker Kevin McCarthy to recuse himself from the House Committee on Small Business and the House Committee on Science, Space and Technology. He cited the "ongoing attention surrounding both my personal and campaign financial investigations."
"This was a decision that I take very seriously. The business of the 118th Congress must continue without media fanfare," he said in the statement. "It is important that I primarily focus on serving the constituents of New York’s Third Congressional District and providing federal level representation without distraction.”
Santos said the temporary recusal from the legislative panels will give him time "to properly clear my name before returning to my committees."
"To my constituents, I remain committed to serving the district, and delivering results for both New York’s Third Congressional District and for the American people," he said.
The move comes amid ongoing public scrutiny of the 34-year-old, who has admitted to faking his resume and lying about his education background.
In the Nov. 8 midterm elections, Santos defeated Democrat Robert Zimmerman in New York's 3rd Congressional District, which includes Queens and parts of Nassau County.
The election was one of several House races that helped tip the balance of power in Congress to Republicans, who now control a narrow majority in the chamber.
But Santos has drawn condemnation from within his own party, including Republican officials in Nassau County, who have threatened to cut off campaign funds if he doesn't step down.
He's also facing an Ethics Committee complaint calling for an investigation into alleged violations of the Ethics in Government Act by "failing to file timely, accurate, and complete financial disclosure reports as required by law."
Among the allegations outlined in the complaint are claims the Republican concealed the source of a $705,000 loan he made to his own congressional campaign.
Meanwhile, a Federal Elections Commission complaint filed by the Washington, D.C.-based Campaign Legal Center alleges Santos and his campaign engaged in a "straw donor scheme" to conceal the sources of the $705,000 personal loan.
Despite that, Santos has refused to step down, posting on social media recently that he "will NOT resign" and pointing to his support from voters in the midterm elections.