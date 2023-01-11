(The Center Square) – Embattled New York congressman George Santos has been hit with a House Ethics complaint over the source of a $700K campaign loan.
In a complaint to the House of Representatives Committee on Ethics, Democratic New York Reps. Dan Goldman and Ritchie Torres call for an investigation into Santos for violating the Ethics in Government Act by "failing to file timely, accurate, and complete financial disclosure reports as required by law."
Among the allegations outlined in the complaint are claims the Republican concealed the source of a $705,000 loan he made to his own congressional campaign.
“George Santos, by his own admittance, is a total fraud," Goldman said in a statement. "He has admitted that he didn’t graduate college, didn’t work on Wall Street or in private equity, doesn’t own property, and isn’t Jewish — all of which and more he asserted in order to dupe the voters in Queens and Nassau County."
"But most importantly, there are a number of deeply concerning lies Mr. Santos has told about his finances that have since led to multiple criminal and civil investigations," he added.
Meanwhile, a group of Democratic lawmakers are trying to prevent Santos from accessing classified information, or being named to House committees dealing with classified national security issues.
In a letter to Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, Reps. Pat Ryan, D-NY, Chrissy Houlahan, D-PA., Jeff Jackson, D-NC and Seth Moulton, D-MA, said Santos' fabrications about his background should be "particularly alarming" given access members of Congress have to "top secret national security information."
"We view Mr. Santos a direct threat to national security and ask that you ensure Mr. Santos is excluded from access to our nation’s most sensitive information and participation in any committee work that might involve the use of classified information," the lawmakers wrote.
Santos has admitted to faking his resume and lying about his education background, including false claims about working for Goldman Sachs and Citigroup, and earning a college degree from New York’s Baruch College.
In the November midterm elections, Santos defeated Democrat Robert Zimmerman in New York's 3rd Congressional District, which includes part of northern Nassau County and northeast Queens.
The election was one of several House races that helped tip the balance of power in Congress to Republicans, who now control a narrow majority in the chamber.
But since he was sworn into office last week, pressure has grown on Santos amid investigations into his campaign finances and calls from Democrats, including fellow members of New York's congressional delegation, for him to step down.
A Federal Elections Commission complaint filed Monday by the Washington, D.C.-based Campaign Legal Center alleges Santos and his campaign engaged in a "straw donor scheme" to conceal the sources of the $705,000 personal loan.
It accuses Santos of "deliberately reporting false disbursement figures" on FEC disclosure reports, among many other reporting violations; and illegally using campaign funds to pay for personal expenses, including rent on a house Santos lived in during the campaign.
The FEC had previously flagged a number of contributions to Santos' campaign, which exceeded the $5,800 per election cycle limit.
Santos' FEC filings from the past year also show dozens of expenditures just under the $200 threshold that requires receipts to be submitted as part of regular campaign finance filings, including charges for hotels, office supplies and restaurants.