(The Center Square) – After scoring a mild upset two years ago to win New York’s 11th Congressional District seat, the first reelection campaign for U.S. Rep. Max Rose, D-St. George, pits the incumbent freshman against another Staten Island lawmaker, state Assemblywoman Nicole Malliotakis.
Both the Cook Political Report and Real Clear Politics rate the matchup of under-40 pols as a tossup, and the campaign has become a heated one. Recently, during a candidates’ debate, NY1 anchor cut the microphone on Malliotakis, who like Rose appeared virtually, after she repeatedly interrupted him while trying to answer a question about police funding.
It’s an issue that Malliotakis, the Republican whip in the Assembly, has attacked Rose on throughout the campaign. She’s received the endorsement of all five unions representing members of the New York City Police Department.
At a rally with the law enforcement unions last month, she said preserving law and order as well as properly funding the police is the primary issue of the campaign. She’s also pledged to make restoring the NYPD budget, which the city cut by $1 billion earlier this year, the first bill she’d file if she wins the election.
“While Max Rose and [New York Mayor] Bill de Blasio move to defund the police, close Rikers Island and let dangerous criminals out of jail by ending cash bail, I’m going to make sure that I put the safety of New Yorkers first,” said Malliotakis
Malliotakis lost to de Blasio in the mayoral election three years ago but overwhelmingly carried Staten Island, which represents the majority of the congressional district.
In statements, Rose has said he also opposes defunding the police and has been critical of de Blasio’s and the city’s moves as well.
“As long as there’s work to be done, we must continue to build a community where everyone feels safe and no one is treated unjustly by the police without accountability. Cutting the NYPD budget and reducing pay for our cops is not how to accomplish this.,” Rose wrote in a July guest editorial for SILive.com.
For his part, Rose has also been willing to attack Malliotakis, saying that she supports the strategy pushed by U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Kentucky, to not provide COVID-19 aid to states like New York and New York City, both of which face multibillion budget shortfalls.
Rose has also attacked his opponent for supporting the cap on deducting state and local taxes that came with the GOP-pushed Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017. That’s a cap even some New York Republicans have said they want to be repealed.
On her campaign website, Malliotakis said she “strongly supports” the tax cut plan pushed by the Trump Administration, adding that it generated tremendous economic growth. However, she says the SALT exemption must be brought back.
She also touts her record in Albany saying she’s voted against tax increases more than 330 times and would stand up against “the liberal tax-and-spend agenda.”