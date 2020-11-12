(The Center Square) – Republicans in New York and Congress scored a major victory Thursday afternoon when Democratic U.S. Rep. Max Rose conceded defeat to state Assemblywoman Nicole Malliotakis in the 11th Congressional District race.
In a statement, Rose confirmed he called Malliotakis to congratulate her. He also guaranteed residents of the district, which encompasses Staten Island and a portion of Brooklyn, that there would be a smooth transition between the lawmakers.
The race was considered one to watch as Rose, who unseated U.S. Rep. Dan Donovan just two years ago, sought reelection for the first time. But on election night, Malliotakis built a more than 37,000 vote, or more than 15 percentage points, lead. She gave a celebratory speech that night, but Rose held off on giving up as thousands of absentee ballots had not been counted.
“As we continue to count every ballot and are on track to dramatically narrow the gap by tens of thousands of votes to a 4-5 percent margin, it is now clear that we will fall short of 50.1 percent,” he said in Thursday’s statement.
Rose also spoke out in his support for police reforms in the wake of George Floyd’s death by officers in Minneapolis earlier this year. While that incident brought about weeks of protests, including several in New York City that led to clashes with officers, Rose said that it also united the country in agreeing changes must be made.
However, law enforcement unions quickly gathered behind Malliotakis and endorsed her campaign. That support proved to be vital.
Shortly after Rose announced his decision, the congresswoman-elect thanked the veteran for his service to country and said that it was time for her to get to work.
That work may include serving as a counterbalance to another congresswoman representing New York City. After U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez won her election two years ago, the Democrat formed a coalition with three other vocal, liberal, minority first-term representatives known as “The Squad.”
This year, four Republican women were elected who either lived under socialist regimes or, like Malliotakis, are children of Cuban immigrants.
“An anti-socialist squad is forming...,” Malliotakis tweeted Thursday.