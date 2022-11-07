(The Center Square) – A city in New York plans to use $2.2 million of its federal emergency COVID-19 funding on a guaranteed basic income plan following a growing national trend.
Starting next year, Rochester will offer 175 people $500 a month for one year. In the second year of the Guaranteed Basic Income pilot program, the same amount will be provided to a different group of 175 people.
Rochester is home more than 210,000 people.
The plan will target “marginalized communities,” said a statement from the city.
Carlet Cleare, a spokeswoman for the city, wrote in an email that Rochester plans to launch and implement the program early in 2023.
“The city is currently in the design phase of the program,” Cleare said. “That involves building community and stakeholder partnerships, a communications team, policy, and securing researchers.”
The Rochester City Council voted unanimously last year to spend $2.2 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act funding to implement the program.
Attempts were unsuccessful by The Center Square to get comment from the City Council and the mayor’s office.
There are other communities in the state of New York offering guaranteed-income type programs.
The city of New York's first attempt at a guaranteed income project is The Bridge Project. That program offers up to $500 every two weeks to 100 low-income mostly minority mothers that live in Washington Heights, Inwood and Central Harlem. The Bridge Project was launched in June 2021. The program will be expanded in 2022 to include 500 additional pregnant mothers, according to a fact sheet. "No conditions, no questions asked," The Bridge Project's website states.
Two nonprofit organizations are funding a guaranteed income program in the city of Hudson that started in 2020. That program gave $500 a month for five years to 25 randomly selected residents 18 or older earning less than the 2020 median annual income of $39,292.
Former Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren presented the plan to the City Council before leaving office.
She is following the example of many other cities around the nation that have implemented similar plans, she said in a statement. Warren also put in place an exploratory committee looking into the possible implementation of a reparations program.
“It will take a community-wide effort to right the historic wrongs that have plagued our community and country for years,” Warren said.
Warren was a member of Mayors for Guaranteed Income, a group of mayors from around the nation promoting guaranteed income programs.
Rochester Mayor Malik Evans is also a member of the group and is pushing for the implementation of the plan.