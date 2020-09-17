(The Center Square) – A recent New York State Restaurant Association analysis found nearly 65 percent of the industry could shut for good by year’s end without some form of financial stimulus, with rent relief and allowing indoor dining in New York City among items topping the list.
The report was released Sept. 3, the same day a $2 billion class action lawsuit was filed by restaurant owners calling for the city and state to produce a plan to resume indoor dining.
That request was partially granted Sept. 9, however it’s not yet clear how indoor dining in NYC at 25 percent capacity starting Sept. 30 will help stave off permanent closures.
Under the plan announced by Gov. Andrew Cuomo, guests will undergo temperature checks, provide contact information for potential contract tracing, and wear face coverings unless seated at a table. Patrons will not be permitted to sit at the bar, and restaurants may not provide service after midnight.
While restaurants have been permitted to operate at 50 percent capacity in other parts of the state, NYC won’t move up to that threshold until Nov. 1, provided there is not a spike in coronavirus cases.
To help ensure compliance, restaurants will be required to publicly post their indoor dining capacity, as well as a designated phone number that can be called or texted to report violators. The city also will deploy a team of 400 enforcement personnel to help ensure compliance.
“Every restaurant will post their 25 percent capacity of indoor dining. Every restaurant will post that text number, that phone number where people can call and report the violation and I'm asking New Yorkers to be a part of the solution,” Cuomo said during a Sept. 9 news conference.
In neighboring New Jersey, indoor dining began at 25 percent capacity right before Labor Day weekend.
"The New York City restaurant industry has been financially devastated by the COVID-19 pandemic and a safe return to indoor dining is critical to help save these vital small businesses and jobs,” Andrew Rigie, Executive Director of the NYC Hospitality Alliance said in a news release.