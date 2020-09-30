(The Center Square) – With about five weeks to go before the Nov. 3 election, officials in Albany and Rensselaer counties have received more than double the requests for mail-in ballots than in all of 2016, prompted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
In Albany County, there have been close to 22,000 vote-by-mail requests so far, compared to roughly 10,000 in 2016, the Times Union reported. And Rensselaer County also has seen mail-in ballot requests more than double, from 4,500 in 2016 to 11,000 this year.
Although New York has previously logged the nation’s highest rate of absentee ballot rejections – 14% in 2018 – and nearly 85,000 thrown out in the June primary, a legal settlement recently was announced to address the matter.
The lawsuit that led to the settlement was filed by the Campaign Legal Center on behalf of the League of Women Voters and Carmelina Palmer, whose health condition causes her hands to shake. Under the settlement, the state Board of Elections and attorney general's office have agreed to expand the process by which voters can correct a mistake. Starting this fall, using pencil or errant stray marks won’t automatically disqualify a ballot.
“The settlement of this lawsuit combined with legislative action will give voters clarity and confidence heading into the fall,” Danielle Lang, a director at the Campaign Legal Center, said in a statement published on the Times Union website.
“This is the result of a collaborative process with the state where elections officials recognized the staggering problem of ballot rejections and came to the table to identify solutions," Lang added. "We all agree that eligible voters should not lose their constitutional rights over technical issues.”
County election boards now are required to promptly contact any voters with discrepancies detected on their ballots. The voters will then be allowed up to a week to fix the issue, depending on the date it was mailed.