(The Center Square) – Two years ago, U.S. Rep. John Katko defeated Dana Balter by more than 5 percentage points, holding off a blue wave from reaching New York’s 24th Congressional District. The three-term Republican from Camillus once again will face the Syracuse Democrat.
The central New York district covers the Syracuse area. In the 2016 Presidential election, the district voted for Hillary Clinton by 3.6 percent – although Katko did pull more than 60 percent of the vote that year. Still, both the Cook Political Report and Real Clear Politics see the race as a tossup, with FiveThirtyEight.com’s forecasting making Katko the slight favorite.
In a poll released Sunday by Siena College and Syracuse.com, Katko and Balter are tied at 45 percent. Further complicating matters is that a third-party candidate, Steve Williams, appears on the ballot. He unsuccessfully tried to withdraw, but a state court ruled earlier this month that he must remain on the ballot.
Williams, who told Syracuse.com that he supports Balter and isn’t campaigning, still has garnered 5 percent support. The Working Families Party, the party under which Williams will be listed, has thrown its support behind Balter in the race.
In the presidential race, Joe Biden leads Donald Trump 53-39 in the poll that has a 4.1 percent margin of error.
Katko was one of 20 House Republicans who voted against the American Health Care Act of 2017, which – had it passed in the Senate – would have led to a partial repeal of Obamacare. He has said he opposes repeal efforts that do not offer a replacement. In addition, he’s pursued plans to reduce or eliminate taxes on medical devices and health plans as well as seeking to do away with the penalty individuals who did not abide by the Obamacare mandate for purchasing insurance faced.
Balter, as she noted in a Syracuse.com guest editorial last year, supports a plan that would lower Medicare’s eligibility age to 55, give younger Americans a chance to buy into insurance plan and automatically enroll children into it at birth.
“Offering more folks access to Medicare will also provide increased competition to the private insurers – something that any market advocate should support – incentivizing them to lower their prices and provide better service,” she wrote.
On his campaign’s Facebook page, Katko said his economic plan includes seeking more relief for families and businesses impacted by COVID-19. He claims Balter’s support of liberal tax policies, including a repeal of parts of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017, is too costly.
“Her agenda is far too extreme to bring us into a recovery,” he said.
Besides closing tax loopholes for high earners and large corporations, Balter, on her campaign website, states she wants the minimum wage to be a living wage. Her proposal would raise it to $15 an hour and then index it for inflation.