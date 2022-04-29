(The Center Square) – A report released by Empire Center on Friday found that the average income of workers at the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey jumped by almost 10% last year.
The bi-state agency that oversees the airports, tunnels, marine ports and rail facilities in the New York City area paid its workers more than $1 billion in 2021. That’s about the same amount paid in 2020, but that payroll was spread across 9,586 workers.
In 2021, the Port Authority had just 8,150 paid workers, making the average pay about $123,000.
Overtime accounted for a significant part of the cost; the Port Authority paid out $133.4 million to workers last year. That was up $16.5 million from 2020.
Nearly 9.5% of the authority’s workforce last year had earnings exceeding $200,000. The 772 workers who reached that level represented a 200% increase from the number of workers who earned that much in 2018.
One area that stood out was the Port Authority’s police division.
“Police department employees also collected the highest total pay at the Port Authority last year, receiving an average of $158,871 — a 24% increase from 2020,” the Empire Center Report stated. “Eighty-two percent of police department employees were paid six-figures, compared to 62 percent among all Port Authority employees.”
The authority’s police department employs nearly 1,900 people, and 71 police officers or staffers drew at least $100,000 each in overtime alone.
While the Port Authority does not receive any taxes from either New York or New Jersey, it uses tolls, parking fees, aviation fees and other fares as sources of income.
The Empire Center is an independent, nonpartisan free-market think tank that seeks to hold New York’s governments and public agencies accountable to the public.
Last week, the nonprofit watchdog group reported that more than 730 workers at the Metropolitan Transportation Authority earned more overtime than regular pay. The MTA is the state agency that oversees the New York City area’s bus, commuter rail and subway systems.