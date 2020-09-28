(The Center Square) – A recent report by a nonpartisan government watchdog organization shows that the number of New York City public employees drawing a six-figure annual income rose by nearly 50 percent from 2016 to 2019.
OpenTheBooks.com noted that 76,166 city workers earned $100,000 or more in fiscal year 2016. However, three years later that figure skyrocketed to 114,000. That’s a 49.7 percent increase over that time.
The report shows that it wasn’t just top officials making the large sums. In some cases, school janitors earned more than a quarter-million dollars, outdrawing principals in some cases by more than $100,000.
Adam Andrzejewski, the group’s founder and CEO, published its findings on Forbes.com.
“The entire state of Texas, according to our captured data … has 78,000 employees (making six figures) at every level of Texas government, state and local,” he said in a Facebook video detailing the report. “Florida has 50,000.”
The report comes as New York City and other communities across the state and country are looking to the federal government for financial assistance from the COVID-19 pandemic. New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio has said the city faces a $9 billion budget shortfall due to the business closures and other economic impacts the health crisis has caused.
A major contributor to the income increases is the substantial amount of overtime approved. The group found that city workers put in 32 million hours of extra time, which cost taxpayers $1.9 billion.
Some agencies, such as the city’s housing authority justified the expenditures.
“NYCHA has been focused on improving productivity and delivering the highest level of service to our residents, and we will use all the tools at our disposal, including overtime,” the authority told OpenTheBooks.
Beyond the overtime, the city paid out more than $1 billion in what the group called “other pay,” which includes paid time off, per diems, shift differentials and reimbursements.
In response to the OpenTheBooks report, de Blasio’s office told the organization that the administration has a proven track record for financial responsibility, including the creation of a rainy-day fund.
Previously, de Blasio has said that without federal funding or state approval for long-term borrowing the city may have to cut as many as 22,000 jobs. Those cuts could come as early as next month.
The mayor has also announced a furlough program, but that will not affect most city jobs, which are unionized.
“The fact is that we just have to find savings everywhere we can and the furlough is one week of pay that will be spread out over time to lessen the blow,” de Blasio told reporters Thursday. “But again the goal here is to find savings. The bigger savings we need, we have to work through with the unions, because that’s where the vast majority of the workers are.”