(The Center Square) — New York tops the nation in the amount of fines and fees levied by the state and local governments, with more than $1.4 billion collected in 2020, according to a new report.
The Reason Foundation's report looked at data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s Annual Survey of State and Local Government Finances to shed some light on the amount of revenue generated through fines and fees in 2020, the most recent year for which data is available.
The group's analysis found New York topped the nation, with the per capita fines averaging $69.60 per resident -- above California, Texas and Illinois.
Fines and fees have turned many courts into revenue centers for state and local governments, the report's authors wrote. "While most governments do not derive a significant portion of their general revenues from fines and fees, some are almost entirely dependent on them."
Nationwide, nearly $9 million in fines and fees were levied by states and local governments in 2020, according to the report. That's up from $4.9 billion in 2017.
At least 20 states saw their local governments rake in more than $100 million in fines and fees, the report noted. In contrast, local governments in New Hampshire, Connecticut, Maine, Nebraska and Kentucky collected less than $3 in fines and fees revenue per resident.
The Reason Foundation said a "sizable minority" of jurisdictions appear to be "highly dependent" on money from criminal justice and court-related fines and fees.
At least 482 local governments received 10% or more of their general fund revenue from fines and fees in 2017, the most recent year for which local data is available.
In fact, in 176 local U.S. jurisdictions, the money from fines and fees accounted for 20% or more of that government's total general revenue in 2017.
There were 42 municipalities where fines, fees, and forfeits made up 50% or more of the general revenue.
The report's authors said while there are legitimate uses for fines and fees in the criminal justice system, they can become "exploitative" when governments rely on law enforcement as an essential source of revenue.
"The primary responsibilities of the legal system are to promote public safety and to provide for justice," they wrote. "Pressure to raise revenue, at best, undermines and, at worst, directly conflicts with those responsibilities."
The foundation made several recommendations, including eliminating many user fees and fines that penalize people for late payments, providing alternatives to monetary fines, fully funding court systems through state budgets, and requiring states and local governments to publish information about fines and fees.
The report's authors said the lack of public information about fees and fines collected "undermines the ability of lawmakers to make informed policy and budgetary decisions" and "contributes to the broader perception that the justice system is unfair and unaccountable."
"Enabling citizens to access information related to fines and fees would help restore the justice system's legitimacy and allow them to hold their lawmakers more accountable," they wrote.