(The Center Square) – As COVID-19 rages on, New York has burned through its unemployment benefits trust fund at a faster rate than most other states across the U.S, according to a recent analysis.
The solvency of New York’s unemployment trust dropped 52.8 percent between Jan. 1 and April 16, according to a recent report from the nonprofit think tank Foundation for Government Accountability.
Only one other state across the country – Massachusetts – has encountered a steeper decline in its unemployment trust fund balance within the same comparable three-and-a-half-month time frame.
At the beginning of the year, pre-pandemic, New York state’s unemployment trust hovered around $2.65 billion. That dropped to $1.25 billion in mid-April as the number of claims skyrocketed.
While New York City has been deemed the epicenter of the pandemic, the state’s overall unemployment rate is near the national average, according to calculations from researchers Josh Waters and Jonathan Ingram, who represent the foundation.
Based on Waters and Ingram’s number crunching, New York’s statewide unemployment numbers amid the ever-fluid pandemic are estimated at 22.8 percent. Nationwide unemployment, according to the researchers, stands at about 22.4 percent.
Throughout their report, Waters and Ingram are calling on states to reform how they structure fortifying unemployment benefits programs, tying them more closely to economic conditions at a particular snapshot in time.
“Indexing will allow max unemployment benefits when necessary, like during a pandemic that forces people out of work, but ensure program solvency long-term by getting people back to work more quickly when the economy is strong,” Waters said in a statement.
From his vantage point, Waters said indexing is a more effective means of ensuring residents’ needs are met in critical times while strengthening the likelihood of stabilizing trust fund account balances.
“We talk all the time about ‘saving for a rainy day,’ but trying unemployment benefits to real-time economic conditions is the literal personification of this old adage,” Waters said.
As of May 20, New York has paid more than $10 billion in unemployment claims, according to a news release from state Labor Commissioner Roberta Reardon.
“No one could have predicted the wave of unemployment applications that crashed over the United States because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and every state is struggling,” Reardon said in a statement.
Reardon and other state officials have touted their fast response to residents’ needs, but New York has been faced with seeking federal assistance to fulfill claims – a point Democrat Gov. Andrew Cuomo addressed a month ago in a daily press briefing.
When asked April 27 whether the state was going to have sufficient funds to pay out employment benefits on its own accord through its trust fund, Cuomo flatly replied, “no,” as insolvency loomed.
“That’s why the federal government has to provide funding – because we don’t have the money,” Cuomo said.
In their report, Waters and Ingram highlight three states – Florida, Georgia and North Carolina – that reformed their unemployment trust fund programs after the last economic crisis a decade ago.
Florida’s unemployment trust fund increased 0.5 percent between Jan. 1 and April 16, despite an estimated unemployment rate of 19.7 percent.
Georgia, which has an estimated 34.3 percent unemployment rate, incurred a 7.7 percent drop in its trust fund balance in the first quarter of the year. North Carolina, meanwhile, has an estimated 20 percent unemployment rate and a 2-percent drop in its unemployment trust balance in the same time period.