(The Center Square) – A recent Tax Foundation analysis shows the Joe Biden tax plan would raise rates exponentially on a certain set of New Yorkers, adding up to more than 62% in city, state and federal income taxes.
“That roughly 62% estimate is for affected top-bracket households in New York City,” E.J. McMahon, senior fellow at the Empire Center for Public Policy, told The Center Square by email. “Outside New York City, as the TF analysis indicates, the combined state-federal rate would be 58 percent.”
Biden’s proposal would raise taxes by roughly 13% on those making $400,000, or more.
“The current combined top state-city-federal marginal rate on top bracket earners in NYC is about 50% – 49.7%, to be precise,” McMahon said. “In NY, outside NYC, it’s 45.82%.”
“The key takeaway is that the combined impact of Biden’s tax proposals would further reduce New York’s net tax price compared to states with much lower income taxes, or no income taxes at all,” McMahon said.
The proposed combined tax rates of 60-plus percent would amount to the highest in more than 30 years, CNBC reported, and would be far above what they were during the Obama administration.
“The change would be especially large for the crucial category of investment bank partners and managers, who currently take much of their income in the form of carried interest subject to a favorable federal top rate of 23.8% (including a 3.8% Medicare surtax),” he said.
The tax hike could impact future investment in New York at a time when its tax revenues have plummeted amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
“For these generally very high-earning individuals, if they live in New York City, the combined top rate will rise to the aforementioned 62% from a current 36.27%,” McMahon said.
“That’s a huge jump, obviously, which could lead to further erosion of New York’s small but lucrative tax base of hedge fund and private equity fund managers.”