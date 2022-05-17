(The Center Square) – A draft of redrawn congressional districts in New York still appears to give Democrats an advantage, but at least one analysis shows the new map creating more toss-up districts.
Jonathan Cervas, a postdoctoral fellow at the Carnegie Mellon Institute for Politics and Strategy, released a draft as assigned by an upstate New York State Supreme Court judge who ruled the map approved by the Democratic-majority Legislature was unconstitutional. The Court of Appeals, the state’s top court, upheld the ruling last month.
As a result of the 2020 Census, New York lost a seat in Congress effective next year. That means the state must be divided into 26 districts for elections later this year.
An analysis by FiveThirtyEight.com showed Cervas’ draft had 16 Democratic-leaning districts out of the 26, while the current map had 17 of 27 districts where Democrats held the advantage. Republicans, which held the advantage in seven of the 27, now hold the edge in five of the 26.
However, what Cervas’ draft creates are five toss-up districts: three in the central part of the state and two on Long Island. It also pits some incumbents against one another.
Despite maintaining their advantage, some Democrats were critical of how Cervas drew his map. U.S. Rep. Hakeem Jeffries tweeted that the New York State Constitution calls for “the core existing congressional districts” to remain in place.
“So why was the historic Black community of Bedford Stuyvesant broken into pieces in the proposed map?” the New York City Democrat tweeted from his congressional account. “It’s wrong and unconstitutional.”
Cervas is expected to release his final map by the end of this week.
The legal case pushed the primary for New York’s congressional and state Senate races from next month to June.