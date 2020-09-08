(The Center Square) – As the COVID-19 pandemic has led to a new normal of remote work for many parents and children, a wave of home sales in the New York City suburbs and outer boroughs has followed.
A July analysis by Miller Samuel Real Estate Appraisers & Consultants found a 44 percent increase in suburban home sales surrounding the city compared to the same month last year, The New York Times reported.
The year-to-year difference in Westchester, north of the city, amounted to a 112 percent increase. Over the border in Fairfield County, Conn., the increase was 73 percent.
By comparison, the Miller Samuel analysis found home sales in Manhattan posted a significant decline of 56 percent year-to-year. The trend hasn’t been seen for decades, since the rapid suburbanization of the U.S. following World War II, as growing families left the city in search of better public schools.
A widely available COVID-19 vaccine or treatment could help stem the tide of departures, analysts told the Times.
Meanwhile, a smaller amount of housing inventory has led to bidding wars for suburban homes. In East Orange, N.J, a three-bedroom house had nearly 100 showings and 24 offers. It was put under contract at 21 percent higher than the $285,000 asking price, the Times reported.
And a home listed for $499,000 on Long Island received six offers even though the potential buyers had only viewed it by video on social media.
Suburban demand is likely to increase as companies continue to have employees work remotely. With many city attractions closed, and packed urban spaces less appealing, many buyers are looking for amenities the city lacks.
As more people decamp for the suburbs, winnowing tax revenues may impact the city budget and such critical services as police and sanitation, Maria Doulis, vice president of strategy and operations at the nonpartisan fiscal organization, Citizens Budget Commission, told the Times.