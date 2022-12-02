(The Center Square) – Driving on the New York Thruway or across the Gov. Mario M. Cuomo Bridge may cost more starting in 2024 if the Thruway Authority’s board goes ahead with recommended fare increases it will consider during a meeting Monday.
In a memo to the board, Thruway Authority Executive Director Matthew Driscoll said the hikes are necessary to cover debt and address future infrastructure needs. Stantec, the independent traffic engineer for the Authority, estimates there will not be enough traffic growth to maintain the current fares.
“Considering the recent landmark investments made into the system and the significant role the Thruway plays in the New York state and regional economies, it is imperative that actions be taken now to enhance operational efficiency and ensure the continued reliability of the system,” Driscoll wrote.
The biggest change will be for those who pay tolls by mail. Currently, those motorists pay $7.48 to cross the Cuomo bridge, but under Driscoll’s recommendation, the rate would increase to $10.94 on Jan. 1, 2024. It would increase each year until hitting $13.56 in 2027.
Motorists with a New York EZ-Pass will have rates increase from $5.75 to $6.25 in 2024. There would also be 50-cent raises for the ensuing three years. Non-New York EZ-Pass members, who currently pay $6.61 on the bridge, will start paying the same rates as those billed by mail.
For drivers on the Thruway, New York EZ-Pass members will have a 5% increase in 2024, from $0.0447 per mile to $0.0469 per mile. Another 5% hike would take place in 2027.
Those who pay by mail and non-New York EZ-Pass members will also have a significant jump. They will start paying $0.0821 per mile in 2024, a more than a 3-cent increase in the current rate for non-New York EZ-Pass members. Their rate will increase to $0.0861 in 2027.
Assistant Republican Leader Joseph Griffo, R-Rome, blasted the proposed increases in a statement Friday. He called for the Authority Board and Gov. Kathy Hochul to reject the hikes.
“With so many New Yorkers facing economic difficulties and struggling to provide for their families because of record inflation and other challenges and the authority continuing to confront systematic problems related to the implementation of cashless tolling, it is irresponsible for a group of unelected appointees to even think about toll increases at this time,” Griffo said.