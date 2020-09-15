(The Center Square) – City comptroller Scott Stringer has made official his intent to run for New York City mayor, but the pandemic and protests may expand which candidates ultimately emerge as front-runners to replace Bill de Blasio, who is term-limited.
Before the seismic economic shift caused by COVID-19, Stringer and City Council Speaker Corey Johnson had the political support, but the people of New York have been pushing for reform during recent social unrest and could opt for candidates who present a more progressive platform.
Maya Wiley, a former attorney in de Blasio’s administration, has made police reform a focal point of her potential campaign, Politico reported. Jumaane Williams, the city’s public advocate, also has been viewed as a possible candidate, according to The New York Times.
But as the pandemic and related economic and social issues continue to unfold, it is not yet clear if being a member of De Blasio’s administration will be viewed as an asset or liability.
Eric Adams, a former police officer who serves as the Brooklyn borough president, is believed to have backing from a wide range of New Yorkers.
Meanwhile, the business community has been testing the waters with hopes of attracting a candidate to keep the city’s focus on economic recovery, the Times reported.
Peter Ragone, a former top aide to de Blasio, told the Times that having and maintaining strong support from Black communities will be essential for any front-runner.
While Stringer is the first sitting elected official to throw his hat in the ring, Sanitation Commissioner Kathryn Garcia recently resigned her post in advance of a potential mayoral run, the Times reported.
Loree Sutton, who served as the city’s Veteran’s Affairs Commissioner, has already started a mayoral campaign, and Shaun Donovan, who worked in the administrations of President Obama and Mayor Michael Bloomberg, announced his run in February.
The mayoral primary is scheduled for next June, and the general election is set to take place in November 2021.